Skate City holding Halloween celebrations on wheels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Skate City roller rink will hold their annual teen Halloween skating event on Friday from 8:00-11:00 pm. The rink will also hold a family Halloween skating event from 2:00-6:00 pm Sunday.

The events are going to be a great chance for kids to have some fun before trick or treating begins.

The family party will feature a costume parade a coloring corner and of course plenty of candy for the kids.

“There’s plenty of candy for the kids, I bought plenty for the family party so get as much as you can,” said Skate City General Manager Tony Heer.

Many South Dakota families have turned spending Halloween on the rink into a yearly tradition.

“We’ll see a lot of families come back but we even have one family from Rapid that comes out every year for the teen night,” said Skate City marketing Coordinator Isaac Nelson.

This is the 5th year of the annual Halloween skate and organizers say it just keeps getting better.

“We try to add things every year, this year we got a zombie crawl for the kids and we’ll be doing that for the teens just to kind of spice it up,” said Nelson.

Parents and teens alike enjoy the event, but organizers say seeing the looks on kids faces is what makes it all worth while.

“When the kids come out and see all the other kids in costumes you should see their faces light up they want to go see all the other kids and talk to the other kids,” said Heer.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.