Tyson Kooima returns to lead Northwestern rout of Dordt

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Nearly six months after suffering an Achilles injury while throwing the game winning touchdown in Northwestern’s NAIA semifinal playoff victory at Morningside, senior quarterback Tyson Kooima got back under center for the Red Raiders in their rivalry game with Dordt.

And he didn’t look like he’d missed a beat in leading a 63-28 beatdown of the Defenders on Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

Kooima went a perfect 13-13 for 283 yards and six touchdown passes. Running back Konner McQuillan was his best weapon. The senior carried 21 times for 130 yards and two scores while hauling in a pair of passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

In defeat Dordt’s Tyler Reynolds went 15-25 for 175 yards and two touchdowns to go with one interception.

The Red Raiders, now 9-0 and ranked second in the NAIA, will host third ranked and unbeaten Morningside next Saturday at 1 PM.

20th ranked Dordt drops to 5-3 and will host Briar Cliff at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.