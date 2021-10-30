Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tyson Kooima returns to lead Northwestern rout of Dordt

Senior returns from Achilles injury to lead Red Raiders to 63-28 victory over Defenders
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Nearly six months after suffering an Achilles injury while throwing the game winning touchdown in Northwestern’s NAIA semifinal playoff victory at Morningside, senior quarterback Tyson Kooima got back under center for the Red Raiders in their rivalry game with Dordt.

And he didn’t look like he’d missed a beat in leading a 63-28 beatdown of the Defenders on Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

Kooima went a perfect 13-13 for 283 yards and six touchdown passes. Running back Konner McQuillan was his best weapon. The senior carried 21 times for 130 yards and two scores while hauling in a pair of passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

In defeat Dordt’s Tyler Reynolds went 15-25 for 175 yards and two touchdowns to go with one interception.

The Red Raiders, now 9-0 and ranked second in the NAIA, will host third ranked and unbeaten Morningside next Saturday at 1 PM.

20th ranked Dordt drops to 5-3 and will host Briar Cliff at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: Domestic incident led to multi-victim stabbing, fatal officer-involved shooting
Authorities were called to the 900 block of 41st Street in southwest Watertown Wednesday...
Watertown authorities give update on child death investigation
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
One person airlifted following fire in Colton
OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor
OSHA to investigate accidental death in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Returns from Achilles injury to lead Red Raiders to 63-28 win at Dordt
Tyson Kooima returns to lead Northwestern's rout of Dordt
Touchdown pass during 33-27 win at Moorhead
Northern State slays Dragons in Moorhead
Last second pass intercepted in 20-14 defeat
Dakota Wesleyan’s fourth quarter comeback comes up short at Briar Cliff
Last second pass intercepted in 20-14 defeat
Dakota Wesleyan falls at Briar Cliff