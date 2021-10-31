Avera Medical Minute
3 dead after car accident in Beadle County

Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOLSEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.

Names of the three people are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Rav4.

All three people involved were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the 40-year-old male driver of the Tahoe, and the 55-year-old female driver and the 78-year-old female passenger of the Rav4. All three were wearing seat belts.

Traffic was detoured at the crash site for about four hours.

