Augie takes out rival Sioux Falls in four sets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana volleyball team defeated crosstown foe Sioux Falls, 3-1 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21), inside the Elmen Center on Saturday evening.

Augustana is elevated to 14-9 on the season and 9-6 within the NSIC while Sioux Falls falls to 14-9 overall and 9-6 within the loop.

The Vikings used their hot hands to an advantage to move past the Cougars, accumulating 58 kills compared to Sioux Falls’ 45.

Junior Kate Reimann tied her career high with 18 kills. Even more impressive was that she held a .600 hitting percentage in the process.

Two additional Vikings also had double-digit kills in senior Payton Rosendahl (14) and junior Maddy Guetter (10).

A six-point run midway through the first set was enough to give Augustana a deciding edge. Two kills from Rosendahl and an additional kill from freshman Jolie Stecher came during the run and increased the Vikings’ lead to seven at 17-10.

Back-to-back kills from Guetter helped the Vikings down the stretch, taking set one, 25-16.

Guetter was not done creating offense for the Vikings as she had three of the first four points for Augustana to start the second set. She accumulated a kill and back-to-back service aces a point later to jump-start the Vikings in the set.

With the set tied at five-all, Reimann began to take advantage of the Cougars’ defense, garnering two consecutive kills, in a set where she would have seven total.

Augustana took advantage of its options, having kills from four different Vikings into the latter portions of the set.

Rosendahl accumulated three of Augustana’s last five kills, granting the second set to the Vikings, 25-23.

The Cougars jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third set, and although the Vikings chipped away at the deficit, Sioux Falls claimed the set 25-21 to force a fourth set.

Augustana had an eight-point lead at 16-8 in the fourth set. But saw Sioux Falls fight back and bring the set to within three after scoring six consecutive points to make it 23-20.

Stecher sent the Cougars home, delivering the final kill of the evening at 25-21 to elevate her to a season-high nine kills.

The Vikings were led by Reimann with 18 kills. Senior Avery Thorson tallied 44 assists and 13 digs which solidified her second double-double of the week.

The Cougars were led by Averey Yaksich with 16 kills, Krista Goerger with 39 assists and Tiarose Nagami with 13 digs.

