Hills-Beaver Creek & Pipestone advance to section championships

Patriots blast Edgerton/Ellsworth 44-8, Arrows shoot past Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26-12
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILLS & PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota on Thursday.

Iowa last night.

Today it was Minnesota’s turn for prep playoff football action!

The semifinals of section tournaments were played across the state. Click on the video viewer to watch local highlights from:

-Hills-Beaver Creek’s 44-8 victory over Edgerton/Ellsworth in the 9-Man Section 3 Semifinal. The second seeded Patriots will face Mountain Lake Area in the section championship on Friday at 11:30 AM at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall.

-Pipestone’s 26-12 win over Minnesota Valley Lutheran in the Section 3AA Semifinal. The Arrows will face Jackson County Central for the title on Friday night at 7:00 PM at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall.

