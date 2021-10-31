Avera Medical Minute
Jacks regain focus and prepare for North Dakota State

SDSU bounces back after disappointing Hobo Day loss to defeat Youngstown State 47-16
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, OH (Dakota News Now) - After last week’s disastrous Hobo Day loss to Northern Iowa, South Dakota State bounced back yesterday with a 47-16 victory at Youngstown State. The Rabbits racked up more than 550 total yards of offense while chilling out the Penguin attack and holding them to 223 total.

SDSU will need that kind of effort again next week with second ranked and unbeaten North Dakota State coming to down for the Dakota Marker game at 2 PM.

Though the Jacks won’t be playing for a top seed or a second straight Missouri Valley Conference title, they know a strong finish still puts them in position to accomplish their ultimate goal.

