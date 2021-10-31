Avera Medical Minute
“Just Like Old Times” in return to Red Raiders for Tyson Kooima

Senior perfect in return from Achilles injury to lead Northwestern’s 63-28 win over Dordt
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - It didn’t seem like there would be any more great days in a Northwestern uniform for Tyson Kooima last may after he hurt his Achilles on the winning play of their NAIA national semifinal victory over Morningside.

But after working his way back and coming off the bench in the previous two games, the reigning NAIA offensive player of the year made his first start yesterday against rival Dordt.

And Kooima looked like he hadn’t missed a beat, going a perfect 13-13 for 286 yards and firing six touchdown passes to spark the Red Raiders 63-28 rout.

Kooima and Northwestern host Morningside in a game to decide the GPAC championship next Saturday at 1.

