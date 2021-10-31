One dies in Jones County car crash

MURDO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash east of Murdo.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle eventually went across both eastbound lanes, into the south ditch, and rolled.

The 74-year-old male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.