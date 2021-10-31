Avera Medical Minute
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol purged e-mails and texts messages immediately after their response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, according to court testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists during the unrest.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety unit goes to the city’s voters this week.

The idea on Tuesday’s ballot has its roots in the abolish-the-police movement that erupted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

It draws strong support from younger Black activists energized by Floyd’s death, as well as from some Black and white residents across this liberal city. But the plan, which would drop a requirement that the city has a minimum number of police officers, has aroused concern in some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods, where many Black residents fear it would make them more vulnerable just as violent crime is spiking.

