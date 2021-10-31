Staying safe during Halloween

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to federal highway safety data, kids are three times more likely to get struck by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the city has been very fortunate to not have any accidents involving kids during the holiday but stresses it’s still important to take some safety measures.

“If you have younger children, make sure there’s a parent or a much older sibling there to make sure they’re going to be okay, the older kids a lot of the time that’s going to be a judgment on the parents,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Many kids could be trick-or-treating when it gets dark out, but adding the right accessories to a costume could help keep a child safe.

“Trying to wear something that has something that’s reflective or a lighter color, something to increase your visibility,” said Clemens. “That may be carrying a flashlight, it may be some glowsticks, getting creative with them, putting them on your costumes doing whatever.”

Scott Addington has two kids, and when they were younger, he made sure the temperature didn’t ruin their Halloween fun.

“Usually, we would try to make sure if it was cold, we would have them dress warm underneath their costumes and things like that,” said Addington.

When trick-or-treating, kids want to get to each door as fast as possible, but it’s important to remember not to cross in the middle of the street. instead, take a few steps and get to the corner or a crosswalk, and cross safely.

When trick-or-treating, only go to houses that are well lit and never take candy from someone inside a car.

“We said it has to come from somebody in the house and then at the end of the evening we said don’t eat anything until you got home so we could inspect it,” said Addington.

Clemens stressed for everyone to stay safe, and remember Halloween is meant to be a fun time for everyone.

