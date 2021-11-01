Avera Medical Minute
Deere workers would get immediate 10% raises under new offer

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) - Union workers at farm-equipment maker Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% if they ratify a tentative contract reached over the weekend.

The upfront pay would be followed by 5% raises in the third and fifth years of the tentative contract.

Terms of the deal were posted Sunday on the United Auto Workers website. The agreement next goes to a vote of union members.

The deal would cover more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

