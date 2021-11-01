Avera Medical Minute
Flight cancellations bring uncertainty as holiday season approaches

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The announcement of more American Airlines flight cancellations brings uncertainty as airports gear up for the busy holiday season.

“Pack a lot of patience. Especially right around the holidays. Whether before or after Thanksgiving or before or after Christmas things tend to be very busy,” Dan Letellier said, the executive director of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Travel agents have been keeping a close eye on the American Airlines Cancellations.

“When flights have to cancel for weather trying to find someone to come in when those flights are back operating is a nightmare,” Kristen Ambrose said, a travel agent for Acendas.

Weather delays are inevitable but American Airlines is also experiencing shortages.

“If a flight is cancelled and there’s already a shortage of flight attendants or pilots or agents at the airport it just causes downline confusion,” Ambrose said.

American Airlines says they are being proactive in minimizing inconvenience and that they expect the issues to begin resolving themselves shortly.

“That’s not to say it couldn’t happen again during the holiday season. That causes a lot of us agents concern because the holidays are busy anyways. Then you got weather that causes delays, if it’s going to cause cancellations we’re busy 7 days a week 24 hours a day fixing cancellations.

American Airlines C.O.O. believes that the company’s staffing issues will soon be fixed as 1,800 flight attendants are expected to return from leave this month.

