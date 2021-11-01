Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (10-31-21)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the playoffs now underway for preps in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, and the postseason drawing near in college, everyone is raising their game.

That includes the Dakota News Now sports team as we aired highlights from 33 local games this past week!

It gave us a lot of great action to choose from in this week’s playoff edition of Gridiron Greatness!

