Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hope Haven International Ministries wheelchair drive

(wsaw)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An international ministry with ties to the midwest is collecting wheelchairs for donation.

Hope Haven International Ministries’ regional wheelchair drive runs through December 31st.

Karl’s TV & Appliance locations throughout the upper Midwest will serve as designated collection sites for people to drop off their new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids.

No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches/canes are being accepted at this time.

The wheelchairs and mobility equipment will be restored to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The Ministry then ships the mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs, and given free of cost to those in need of mobility.

For more information visit hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.
3 dead after car accident in Beadle County
Local food truck struck by car in a hit and run accident
Local food truck hit by car in a hit and run accident is left looking for help
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents
(AP)
One dies in Jones County car crash
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Latest News

Staff from Hope Haven International Ministries are teaming up with Karl's TV & Appliances to...
Organizations collect wheelchairs throughout region
Hope Haven International Ministries Regional Wheelchair Drive
The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two Watertown teenagers.
Watertown police looking for missing teens
FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, residents cheer and hold thank-you signs to greet...
Smithfield plant workers say they’re “fed up” with treatment