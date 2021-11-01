Hope Haven International Ministries wheelchair drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An international ministry with ties to the midwest is collecting wheelchairs for donation.

Hope Haven International Ministries’ regional wheelchair drive runs through December 31st.

Karl’s TV & Appliance locations throughout the upper Midwest will serve as designated collection sites for people to drop off their new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids.

No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches/canes are being accepted at this time.

The wheelchairs and mobility equipment will be restored to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The Ministry then ships the mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs, and given free of cost to those in need of mobility.

For more information visit hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive.

