Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool can be accomplished in a day.

The trial that begins Monday is expected to last two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.
3 dead after car accident in Beadle County
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents
(AP)
One dies in Jones County car crash
Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar passed away at the age of 92 on October 31st, 2021.
Former SD Governor Frank Farrar dies, Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 U.N....
Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden totes up climate efforts, pushes for more at UN summit