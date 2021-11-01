Local food truck hit by car in a hit and run accident is left looking for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local food truck was struck Sunday morning by a drunk driver in a hit and run accident.

According to the Sloppy Wiener’s owner Bryan Krueger, it happened around 3 o’clock Sunday morning.

The hit and run accident totaled the food truck, which has only been open for a month. The food truck has a GoFundMe set up on their Facebook page. They still have 25,000 dollars to pay off on the food truck, and now are out of business for awhile.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the story.

