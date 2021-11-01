Avera Medical Minute
Man’s body found in ditch off Highway 16

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD (KOTA) – At around 7:15 Monday morning, a passerby found a body in a ditch near the intersection of the Copper Oaks sign and Highway 16.

The death of what investigators say is a deceased male, is currently being investigated as suspicious and an autopsy will be conducted.

Both the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Raid City Police Department are involved in this investigation. This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

