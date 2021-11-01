Mountain lion sightings reported in Aberdeen area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen police are warning people to be on the lookout for a mountain lion in the area.

Over the last week or so, law enforcement and conservation officers have received a number of calls regarding the possible sighting of a mountain lion outside of town.

Game, Fish, and Parks and local law enforcement have investigated the reports.

At this time, none of the reported sightings have been confirmed by any photos or evidence.

If you see a mountain lion, contact the Aberdeen office of the Game, Fish, & Parks at (605) 626-2391.

As with any wild animal, if you come across a mountain lion, do not approach it.

