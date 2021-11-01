Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

October survey shows growth, but scant confidence in economy

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows significant jumps in employment and inventories since September, but confidence in the economy over the next six month remained at a dismal low.

The overall index for October of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday rose to 65.2 from September’s 61.6.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth.

But the survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, failed to budge from 37 recorded in September.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.
3 dead after car accident in Beadle County
Local food truck struck by car in a hit and run accident
Local food truck hit by car in a hit and run accident is left looking for help
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents
(AP)
One dies in Jones County car crash
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Latest News

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere workers would get immediate 10% raises under new offer
Vendor fair
Vendor fair will take place at The Social
911 Dispatch Operator
911 dispatch operator shortage impacting local call centers
Hit and run accident leaves local food truck looking for help