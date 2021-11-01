Organizations collect wheelchairs throughout region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting a regional wheelchair drive in cooperation with Karl’s TV & Appliance throughout the upper Midwest. Karl’s will serve as a designated collection site to drop off new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids (No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches/canes are being accepted at this time) from November 1 through December 31. Hope Haven International Ministries (HHIM) collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary. HHIM then ships these mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs, and given free of cost to those in need of mobility.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.