Seasonably Cool Through Midweek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall was a nice one... aside from the wind. Temperatures were mild on Saturday before a cold front dropped temperatures down into the 40s for Halloween. The cool weather will be with us to begin November, but milder air returns later this upcoming week.

TONIGHT: We’ll have some scattered clouds through early evening, then skies should remain mainly clear for the rest of the night. Winds will be light to calm, which will set the stage for a chilly start Tuesday morning. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s, with upper teens expected in spots.

TUESDAY: While most of the area will see a sunny to mostly sunny sky, clouds move in to northeast South Dakota midday as a weak wave of energy passes through. Winds will remain mostly light out of the W and NW, with winds shifting to the E and SE from west to east throughout the day into Tuesday night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with light winds. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s. Lows fall back into the low to mid 20s with some upper teens possible once again.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will slowly clear from northwest to southeast throughout the day, so we’ll call it a partly to mostly sunny sky with the thicker cloud cover expected across the southeastern hometowns. Skies will become clear into Wednesday night. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph. Highs will tick up a bit, with mid to upper 40s expected. Lows drop back into the 20s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The week will end on a mild and dry note with a clear to partly cloudy sky. The milder weather will be accompanied by a breezy southerly wind, which will be at its strongest Friday, where winds could gust up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Thursday, but climbing into the mid 50s to low 60s Friday. Lows will be in the 30s both nights.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and the mild temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s Saturday, but will cool back into the mid to upper 50s Sunday thanks to a little extra cloud cover. Lows fall back into the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The dry and mild weather looks to continue through about midweek. There will be a good deal of cloud cover, but no precipitation is expected at this time. The long-range models want to show a chance of precipitation towards the middle part of next week, but that’s nothing more than speculation at this time. We’ll watch the model trends throughout the week. Highs will remain in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.