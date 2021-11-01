Skyforce play at Sanford Pentagon for first time in 603 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the team’s first action since March 7, 2020, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated G League Ignite 104-90 on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon in an exhibition matchup.

The Skyforce took a slim 25-22 lead after the first quarter, as both teams went back-and-forth.

DJ Stewart, Jr. (26 points on 7-11 FG, three rebounds and three steals) scored 23 points in the first half alone, 12 of which happed in the second quarter. It helped cement a 56-48 lead at halftime for Sioux Falls. Brandon Knight (12 points on 4-8 FG and three assists) helped pace the Skyforce, with 10 points in the half, as well.

Behind Michael Foster, Jr. (19 points on 5-10 FG), G League Ignite was able to keep the game within reach throughout the third quarter. However, Sioux Falls claimed a 79-71 lead.

As G League Ignite was closing in, Mike Smith (11 points on 3-6 3P and two steals) helped fend them off with back-to-back three pointers, which helped catapult the 14-point victory for the Skyforce in the final minutes.

Miami HEAT two-way player Marcus Garrett (11 points on 5-11 FG) finished with a team high six assists and plus-15 in the victory.

Malik Pope contributed 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for G League Ignite.

The Skyforce will open their season on Friday, November 6, in Des Moines, against the Iowa Wolves. Tip-off is slated for 7:00PM CST at the Wells Fargo Arena. G League Ignite hosts the Agua Caliente Clippers in Las Vegas at 5:00PM CST.

