Sunny and Cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the first day of November with just a few high, thin clouds drifting through. It’s going to be a cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s across the region and a light northwest wind. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear and we could see a few teens in northern parts of the region! Most of us should bottom out in the 20s, however.

For the rest of the week, we’ll slowly warm up. We should see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds rolling through and highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of us have a pretty good chance to make it back up into the 50s for highs by the time Thursday and Friday roll around. It looks like we’ll be staying dry through the rest of the week, as well.

This weekend is looking pretty nice! Highs for most will be in the mid to upper 50s. It’s an important weekend, too, because Daylight Saving Time comes to an end! That means you turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night, and get that sweet extra hour of sleep! Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see highs right back into the 50s for most.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.