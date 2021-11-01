Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There have been many great milestones for 6th grader Lillie Relph. One of them is being crowned Miss Amazing South Dakota. Mom Samantha Relph is proud and grateful.

“Autism has shown me how beautiful the world can be. And it has given me a new outlook on life that I wouldn’t trade for the world,” said Relph.

There have been some challenges too.

“It just makes my heart hurt thinking about it,” said Relph.

Lillie has been updating her Mom on being the target of bullying.

“Made up a song about her that was extremely unpleasant. So now I just feel like this was an escalation,” said Relph.

Relph says the taunting turned to an assault at a school dance on October 22nd.

“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly when she tried to get up,” said Relph.

Samantha had just arrived to pick up her daughter.

“I slipped in the door and pushed my way through the crowd so that I could pull these girls off of her,” said Relph.

Before leaving, she talked to the principal.

“And I told him what happened and he said that he would handle it,” said Relph.

This time she felt more needed to happen and filed a complaint with the Tea Police department, who confirm the case is open and under investigation.

“The handbook says, they have a zero-tolerance for bullying. These girls have been bullying Lillian’s for two years or more,” said Relph.

Relph is also worried about the girls doing the targeting.

“Maybe they are struggling with something at home. Potentially three girls that are hurt through this whole incident,” said Relph.

Relph says a family member has also reported seeing a video of the incident on TikTok. Relph is also concerned that the IEP directive for a one-on-one assistant was not followed at the dance. We spoke to Superintendent Jennifer Lowery who says special education teachers and parents pre-planned before the event. She also continues:

“We are aware of the incident. Details have been handed to the police and the principal is working with all of the parents who have been cooperative through this investigation.”

