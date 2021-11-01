Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Watertown police looking for missing teens

The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two Watertown teenagers.
The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two Watertown teenagers.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two Watertown teenagers.

KXLG Radio reports that the two have been missing since early Sunday, October 31.

Jaden Shroll, 17, and her Terence First In Trouble, 17, are believed to be driving a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Watertown Ford plates.

If you know the whereabouts of the teenagers, you are asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at (605) 882-6210, or you can go online at the Watertown Police Department website to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.
3 dead after car accident in Beadle County
Local food truck struck by car in a hit and run accident
Local food truck hit by car in a hit and run accident is left looking for help
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents
(AP)
One dies in Jones County car crash
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, residents cheer and hold thank-you signs to greet...
Smithfield plant workers say they’re “fed up” with treatment
According to the Argus Leader and its parent company Gannett, the newspaper will close its...
Argus Leader closing Sioux Falls printing plant
October survey shows growth, but scant confidence in economy
Body found in ditch off Highway 16