Watertown police looking for missing teens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two Watertown teenagers.

KXLG Radio reports that the two have been missing since early Sunday, October 31.

Jaden Shroll, 17, and her Terence First In Trouble, 17, are believed to be driving a black 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Watertown Ford plates.

If you know the whereabouts of the teenagers, you are asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at (605) 882-6210, or you can go online at the Watertown Police Department website to leave an anonymous tip.

