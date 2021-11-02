8 deaths, 719 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 155,603. 147,841 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state are at 5,513.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 202. Overall, 7,896 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 451,930 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 417,981 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 62,526 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,249.

