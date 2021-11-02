Alpers’ defense has helped O’Gorman to 5 straight wins and a spot in Friday’s semi’s at Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights were 1-4 to start the season in 11-AAA football. But now they have run off 5 straight wins and will face Brandon Valley Friday night in the semi-finals.

#4 David Alpers and his defense have been playing great football. And even though he came into the season planning to catch some TD passes, I asked which he enjoys more. ”When you just get to lay the wood on someone that’s when you really feel the adrenaline. Like when you’re just man to man and you dominate someone physically there’s not a better feeling. When you lay your shoulder into someone you don’t necessarily feel the hit, but you can see the damage you did when they are slow to get off the ground and it makes you feel good about yourself because then the next play you know you’re already at an advantage because they’re struggling from the last play and you’re still fresh, ready to hit next,” says Alpers.

The Knights offense has been rolling as well. They scored 5 touchdowns in the first half against a Roosevelt team that had also won 4 straight games to advance to the semi-finals Friday night. And when you’re playing well you get the bounces too!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.