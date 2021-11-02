Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alpers’ defense has helped O’Gorman to 5 straight wins and a spot in Friday’s semi’s at Brandon

Knights senior loves to hit!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights were 1-4 to start the season in 11-AAA football. But now they have run off 5 straight wins and will face Brandon Valley Friday night in the semi-finals.

#4 David Alpers and his defense have been playing great football. And even though he came into the season planning to catch some TD passes, I asked which he enjoys more. ”When you just get to lay the wood on someone that’s when you really feel the adrenaline. Like when you’re just man to man and you dominate someone physically there’s not a better feeling. When you lay your shoulder into someone you don’t necessarily feel the hit, but you can see the damage you did when they are slow to get off the ground and it makes you feel good about yourself because then the next play you know you’re already at an advantage because they’re struggling from the last play and you’re still fresh, ready to hit next,” says Alpers.

The Knights offense has been rolling as well. They scored 5 touchdowns in the first half against a Roosevelt team that had also won 4 straight games to advance to the semi-finals Friday night. And when you’re playing well you get the bounces too!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Wolsey.
3 dead after car accident in Beadle County
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
Local food truck struck by car in a hit and run accident
Local food truck hit by car in a hit and run accident is left looking for help
According to the Argus Leader and its parent company Gannett, the newspaper will close its...
Argus Leader closing Sioux Falls printing plant
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents

Latest News

Saddler's return has been huge for Augustana football team in 2021
Saddler’s return has been huge for Augustana
Eric Henderson hopes to keep his SDSU men healthy this season
SDSU men’s basketball team hopes to be healthy at Summit tourney time
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 1st
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 1st
Alpers' hard hitting is leading O'Gorman's surge on defense
Alpers' hard hitting has led surging O'Gorman football team to Friday's semifinals at Brandon