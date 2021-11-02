Argus Leader closing printing plant, signals change in newspaper industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By the end of the year, South Dakota’s largest newspaper will be printed in another state.

According to the Argus Leader and its parent company Gannett, the newspaper will close its Sioux Falls printing plant on December 5, and move printing operations to Des Moines, Iowa.

The closure will impact 24 employees, including 15 full-time positions. They will be able to seek other jobs within the company or receive severance.

The relocation of printing operations will also apply to the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion, which are also owned by Gannett.

The plant is located in the newspaper’s building on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. The Argus Leader complex has stood as an iconic landmark for decades.

David Bordewyk, Executive Director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, says it’s sad to the Argus forced into this decision.

“There is nothing like being in a newsroom, or being in a newspaper building when they crank up the presses,” Bordewyk said.

Bordewyk added the move by the Argus Leader is the latest example of a change of the tides and it doesn’t come as a complete surprise.

“It’s indicative of what’s happening across the newspaper industry, across the United States,” Bordewyk said. “We’ve seen the consolidation of printing plants elsewhere, and we’ve seen some of it in South Dakota prior to this.”

While operations may be changing, the Argus Leader says newspaper deliveries are not expected to be impacted.

“The presses may be stopping, but the journalism will go on,” Bordewyk said.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Argus Leader News Director Cory Myers said:

“Today is a sad day. we thank our departing colleagues for their good work, some over many years, and wish them well. Argus Leader readers should rest assured however, that we will never waver in our journalistic commitment to this community.”

Kyle Miller, an assistant professor for USD’s Department of Media & Journalism, says developing an online presence is becoming the emphasis of local newspapers.

“It’s moving more toward, certainly with younger demographics, ways that they already get news, and can you break into that market for those audiences,” Miller said.

Bordewyk agrees but says many subscribers still enjoy receiving a hard copy of the newspaper.

“That’s an ongoing transition, it’s not something that’s just happening overnight, it’s over a period of time,” Bordewyk said,

Miller says the Unversity of South Dakota will use the announcement as a learning opportunity for its students.

“We use this all the time in our classes to show the power of when you go more digital-first, digital-focused, it expands the horizons, it expands the way you can really communicate and get content out to the public,” Miller said.

Meanwhile, the Argus Leader’s newsroom and advertising departments will relocate to another space in Sioux Falls, meaning the Argus Leader building and parking lots could be up for sale.

It’s a big change for the longtime paper, which printed its first edition in Sioux Falls in 1887.

