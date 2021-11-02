Avera Medical Minute
Dance performance supports local non-profits

Dancer at Charlottesville Ballet wiping down the bar as she dances, to keep everything safe.(wvir)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An inspiring message of hope will be shared through real-life stories in the show “Blue Heaven” where performers will be dancing through the seven stages of grief. Director and Choreographer Lisa Conlin is leading multiple performances on the third week of November with proceeds going towards non-profits organizations Move to Health South Dakota” and “SURVIVEiT”. The first performance is Thursday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Embrace Church’s Sertoma Campus. Goodwill donations can be placed at Conlin’s website or at the door. The Washington Pavilion’s Schulte Room will host two performances Saturday, November 20. The first is at 2:00 p.m. and the second and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the Washington Pavilion.

