DTSF Inc. partners with businesses for 10th annual ‘Downtown Gives Coupon Book’

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is kicking off the holiday shopping season while supporting a local non-profit with its 10th Annual Downtown Gives Coupon Book.

DTSF, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, and 38 local businesses are partnering to raise funds for the Multi-Cultural Center. Downtown Gives raises funds through the sale of $15 coupon books with deals from a variety of downtown businesses. Downtown Gives coupon book sales begin November 5 and last through December 31 but can be redeemed until the end of March 2022.

“The Downtown Gives coupon book fundraiser is a ‘win-win-win’ situation. The community comes together to not only receive generous deals during the holiday season but can confidently shop while supporting local businesses and a much-deserving non-profit, the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls,” says Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Manager.

Participating businesses and organizations include:

  • 605 Running Company
  • Atoley Salon & Spa
  • Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
  • Candy Cloud Factory
  • Chef Lance’s on Phillips
  • Chelsea’s Boutique
  • Child’s Play Toys
  • Coffea Roasterie
  • Cookie Jar Eatery
  • EmBe
  • Game Chest
  • Great Outdoor Store
  • Harvester Kitchen by Bryan
  • Henna Harvest
  • Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre
  • Lauriebelles
  • Lewis Drug
  • Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting
  • Mint + Basil
  • MK Threads Boutique
  • Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts
  • Nyberg’s Ace
  • Papa Woody’s
  • Pizza Cheeks
  • Plum’s Cooking Company
  • Rehfeld’s Art & Framing
  • Rough Cut Social
  • Sharing the Dream in Guatemala
  • Simply Perfect
  • Sticks and Steel
  • Swamp Daddy’s
  • Sweetgrass Soapery
  • Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary
  • TH Grey
  • The Good Night Theatre Collective
  • The Spice & Tea Exchange
  • Washington Pavilion
  • Zandbroz Variety

Those who purchase a coupon book on or before December 15 are eligible to win a $100 gift card from Duluth Trading Company.

More information can be found on dtsf.com.

