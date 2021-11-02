DTSF Inc. partners with businesses for 10th annual ‘Downtown Gives Coupon Book’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is kicking off the holiday shopping season while supporting a local non-profit with its 10th Annual Downtown Gives Coupon Book.

DTSF, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, and 38 local businesses are partnering to raise funds for the Multi-Cultural Center. Downtown Gives raises funds through the sale of $15 coupon books with deals from a variety of downtown businesses. Downtown Gives coupon book sales begin November 5 and last through December 31 but can be redeemed until the end of March 2022.

“The Downtown Gives coupon book fundraiser is a ‘win-win-win’ situation. The community comes together to not only receive generous deals during the holiday season but can confidently shop while supporting local businesses and a much-deserving non-profit, the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls,” says Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Manager.

Participating businesses and organizations include:

605 Running Company

Atoley Salon & Spa

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Candy Cloud Factory

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Chelsea’s Boutique

Child’s Play Toys

Coffea Roasterie

Cookie Jar Eatery

EmBe

Game Chest

Great Outdoor Store

Harvester Kitchen by Bryan

Henna Harvest

Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre

Lauriebelles

Lewis Drug

Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting

Mint + Basil

MK Threads Boutique

Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts

Nyberg’s Ace

Papa Woody’s

Pizza Cheeks

Plum’s Cooking Company

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing

Rough Cut Social

Sharing the Dream in Guatemala

Simply Perfect

Sticks and Steel

Swamp Daddy’s

Sweetgrass Soapery

Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary

TH Grey

The Good Night Theatre Collective

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Washington Pavilion

Zandbroz Variety

Those who purchase a coupon book on or before December 15 are eligible to win a $100 gift card from Duluth Trading Company.

More information can be found on dtsf.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.