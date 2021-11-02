DTSF Inc. partners with businesses for 10th annual ‘Downtown Gives Coupon Book’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is kicking off the holiday shopping season while supporting a local non-profit with its 10th Annual Downtown Gives Coupon Book.
DTSF, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, and 38 local businesses are partnering to raise funds for the Multi-Cultural Center. Downtown Gives raises funds through the sale of $15 coupon books with deals from a variety of downtown businesses. Downtown Gives coupon book sales begin November 5 and last through December 31 but can be redeemed until the end of March 2022.
“The Downtown Gives coupon book fundraiser is a ‘win-win-win’ situation. The community comes together to not only receive generous deals during the holiday season but can confidently shop while supporting local businesses and a much-deserving non-profit, the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls,” says Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Manager.
Participating businesses and organizations include:
- 605 Running Company
- Atoley Salon & Spa
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- Candy Cloud Factory
- Chef Lance’s on Phillips
- Chelsea’s Boutique
- Child’s Play Toys
- Coffea Roasterie
- Cookie Jar Eatery
- EmBe
- Game Chest
- Great Outdoor Store
- Harvester Kitchen by Bryan
- Henna Harvest
- Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre
- Lauriebelles
- Lewis Drug
- Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting
- Mint + Basil
- MK Threads Boutique
- Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts
- Nyberg’s Ace
- Papa Woody’s
- Pizza Cheeks
- Plum’s Cooking Company
- Rehfeld’s Art & Framing
- Rough Cut Social
- Sharing the Dream in Guatemala
- Simply Perfect
- Sticks and Steel
- Swamp Daddy’s
- Sweetgrass Soapery
- Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary
- TH Grey
- The Good Night Theatre Collective
- The Spice & Tea Exchange
- Washington Pavilion
- Zandbroz Variety
Those who purchase a coupon book on or before December 15 are eligible to win a $100 gift card from Duluth Trading Company.
More information can be found on dtsf.com.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.