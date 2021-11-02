Avera Medical Minute
‘Give it a Shot’: Sioux Falls launches mobile vaccine outreach program

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls
Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Health Department announced a new mobile vaccine outreach program in partnership with Sioux Area Metro.

Dr. Charles Chima, the city’s public health director, says the program was created to reduce barriers and increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the city. The program will deliver COVID-19 vaccines to communities with pop-up clinics hosted by local businesses, city-owned facilities, and a mobile vaccine bus.

“While COVID-19 vaccines are available across the community through pharmacies and healthcare providers, the mobile vaccine outreach program will help bring the vaccines to people who might otherwise experience barriers due to information and scheduling challenges,” said Dr. Charles Chima.

The city says demographic data and vaccination rates along with input from community partners was used to select the pop-up locations.

Initial vaccination clinics are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

  • Oak View Library, 3700 East Third Street
    • November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 pm. November 20 from 10 am to 1 pm.
  • Sunshine Foods, 530 South Second Avenue
    • November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 pm.
  • Banquet West, 710 North Marion Road (Fifth Street and Marion Road)
    • November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 pm.
  • Caille Library, 4100 South Carnegie Circle
    • November 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.
  • Falls Community Health—Hayward School Clinic, 410 North Valley View Road
    • November 13 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The city says physicians will be available to answer questions from the public on-site.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.

Visit siouxfalls.org/vaccine to view the outreach vaccination calendar for future vaccination events.

