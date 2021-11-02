Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee kicks off month-long campaign honoring military veterans

(WEAU)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee is kicking off a month-long campaign to honor and support military veterans around the region.

The company’s ‘Hiring Heroes’ initiative seeks out veterans and active-duty military members for employment. Hy-Vee will host virtual events for veterans and service members returning to civilian life in November.

Hy-Vee’s ‘Homefront Round-up’ is also making a return this month. Hy-vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000. The fundraiser runs through November 14th.

You can find more details at hy-vee.com.

