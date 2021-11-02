One More Seasonably Cool Day Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first day of November has passed and it certainly felt like it as highs were only in the low to mid 40s, which is about 5-8 degrees below average. We’ll have one more day of seasonably cool temperatures before milder air returns to round out the week.

TONIGHT: High pressure will continue to dominate our weather, however a weak wave of energy will approach the area and that will bring in some cloud cover to the area. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the night with some cloudier intervals from time to time. Winds will be fairly light and variable to calm. Lows will fall back into the 20s, but there could be some spots that drop into the teens by sunrise if skies clear enough.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will hang tough across the southeastern parts of the area throughout the day while clouds will decrease across western and northern South Dakota. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy heading into Wednesday night. Winds will remain out of the S at 5-10 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to near 50 with lows in the 20s to near 30.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The dry conditions will continue with a mainly clear sky Thursday and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Friday. Some models want to introduce an isolated rain shower chance for northern South Dakota Friday as a warm front passes through, but I will leave that out of the forecast for now. Winds will be out of the S and SSE at 5-15 mph Thursday, increasing to 10-20 mph Friday, then shifting to the W Friday night. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday with 50s and 60s returning Friday. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.

WEEKEND: The weekend is looking mild and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Winds will run 5-15 mph out of the W and SW Saturday, shifting to the W and NW Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s, which will be about 10-20 degrees above average. Lows fall back into the 30s to low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: While the beginning of the week looks quiet, we are least putting middle to next week on our radar as the latest model runs are indicating a decent storm system tracking towards our area, bringing in a chance of rain and snow, and possibly our first accumulating snow of the season Wednesday through Friday. Now keep in mind, this is still a week plus out and it’s nothing more than speculation at this point, but if the model runs in the coming days keep showing a solution like this, then its something worth monitoring. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s through Tuesday, then cooling down into the 30s and 40s by Thursday.

