SDSU men’s basketball team hopes to be healthy at Summit tourney time

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was meet the press day for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits winter teams today.

And the team with the biggest expectations is the mens basketball team. Eric Henderson’s squad has everybody back from a very talented team last year. But the big key will be keeping all of them on the court when it matters most. Because last year that didn’t happen. Head coach Eric Henderson says, ”What makes this experience special is the Summit League Tournament and the experience of the Summit League tournament. And to not necessarily be able to feel that in totality the last couple of years whether it’s due to injury or due to COVID and not having fans or just us not getting the job done or whatever it is, I do feel a lot of that is on my shoulders. To be able to get our program, to get our kids to be able to experience that is something we look forward to.”

This is one of the most talented teams they have ever had playing at Frost Arena. They will be fun to watch again if they can stay healthy, especially at the end of the season for the big tournament at the Premier Center where the winner advances to the Big Dance.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.