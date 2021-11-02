Avera Medical Minute
Speaker Spencer Gosch finalizes members of impeachment committee

The South Dakota State House has laid out the framework for how they intend to proceed in considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) has finalized the nine members of the State House who will initially be tasked with considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Those nine members are; State Reps. Kent Peterson (R-Salem), Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls), Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), Mike Stevens (R-Yankton), Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), and Gosch himself.

“The Special Investigative Committee on Impeachment” will be tasked with investigating evidence, subpoenaing documents, and ultimately, determining whether or not impeachment should be voted upon by the full State House. The body would need five members to have a majority on anything discussed in the committee. Gosch would serve as the tie breaker in the event of a 4-4 vote.

2/3rds of state lawmakers from both chambers agreed last month to hold a special session on the matter of considering the impeachment of Ravnsborg. Ravnsborg was charged with two misdemeanors in February as a result of an accident where he struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore in September 2020.

The special session to consider impeachment is slated to begin on November 9th at 10 AM, one day after the special session to finalize changes in redistricting is intended to end. The full State House will have to agree to the committee and its assigned members before it is allowed to proceed.

