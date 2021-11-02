Avera Medical Minute
Staying Sunny and Cool

By into the 50s Later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunshine around for our Tuesday, but the cooler temperatures will stick around with it. A few clouds will drift through northern South Dakota later this evening with highs topping out in the low to mid 40s again. The wind should stay fairly light, as well. Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows back in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer for Wednesday, but it’s still going to be pretty cool out there. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s and we’ll see more cloud cover around the region. Things will turn around for the end of the week and we should see temperatures jump back into the low 50s Thursday with mid to upper 50s back on Friday.

This weekend is looking great! We’ll stay dry with highs near 60 Saturday and stay in the upper 50s Sunday. Don’t forget -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so set those clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed! Early next week, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s before a slight chance of rain by the end of next week.

