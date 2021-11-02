Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Elk Point-Jefferson student brings positive light amid busy schedule

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rosie Calamanco brings a positive light to Elk Point-Jefferson High School.

“Rosie has one of the best smiles that you could possibly imagine. She’s always upbeat, happy,” said EP-J teacher Jeff Neuharth.

The 3.880 student is involved in cross-country and track and field. She’s also involved in band and the school newspaper. Rosie also spends her 6th and 7th period interning at the Sheriff’s Department.

“This year is so busy. The senior year is suppose my easiest year and I have so much stuff. I’m a very busy person, and make sure I get everything done,” said Rosie.

“A great leader and role model for our younger students. Without a doubt, just on the cross-country team, when the middle school kids come out, she’s always heping them,” said Neuharth.

The EP-J senior says her mom has been a big influence on her life.

“She grew up with a tough life and I’ve just done everything in my power to do my best, because not everyone gets these opportunities, and I’m very greatful for them,” said Rosie.

She’s not sure where, but she hopes to stay close to home for college.

“The farthest I’m thinking about going is BVU, Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. I actually got a scholarship there not to long ago. But I’m still looking at other schools like Northern State Univerisity in Aberdeen, and USD and SDSU,” said Rosie.

“Rosie will be very successful in whatever path life takes her on,” said Neuharth.

