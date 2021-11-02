Avera Medical Minute
Wednesday: Empire Mall hosting 12th annual ‘Project Blue Light’

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall is gearing up to host its annual “Project Blue Light” event Wednesday.

The memorial ceremony honors fallen South Dakota police officers and their families.

The ceremony begins Wednesday evening at 6:30 near the food court. The ceremony includes the posting of the colors and the reading of all the names of all the fallen officers in South Dakota dating back to 1884. 

A special Christmas tree with blue lights will also be on display.

