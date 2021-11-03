Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance

Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.
Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 25-year-old Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, appeared for the first time in court for the murder of 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.

Aronson was found dead in a ditch off of Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road Monday morning.

Thorson was charged with 2nd-degree murder, possibly facing life in prison, where the state alleges he shot Aronson in the head.

The state requested a 1-million dollar bond, calling him a serious flight risk and threat to the community.

Thorson’s attorney requested that be lowered due to both his work and his wife being in town.

Staton is charged with accessory to a crime, where the state alleges he helped to dump and discard Aronson’s body.

The state sought a 500-thousand dollar bond, while Staton’s attorney argued that it should also be lower, because of friends he has in town and his job in Rapid City at Dakota Panel.

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen said that despite neither defendant having much history with crime, she granted the states requests for both individuals due to what she called the severity of the charges and the likelihood they’ll be increased.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Mike and Jean Rounds
Jean Rounds, former first lady and wife to Sen. Rounds, passes away at age 65
“And the one hit Lillian’s head on the floor. The other one was pushing her down repeatedly...
Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student
Kassidy Klaudt
Lost and found: family loses child’s walker, finds hope

Latest News

CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11
Sanford, Avera Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11
22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday as active cases increase
Sioux Falls Police investigating overnight casino robbery