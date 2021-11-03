22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 52 arrests were made during a South Dakota Highway Patrol checkpoint on I-229 in Sioux Falls Friday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted a checkpoint on I-229 near the Cliff Avenue exit from 11 pm Friday through 2 am Saturday. The Highway Patrol says a total of 1,500 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

22 drivers were arrested for DUI and an additional 17 were arrested for illegal drugs.

30 drivers were tested for driving under the influence.

