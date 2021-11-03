Avera Medical Minute
22 drivers arrested for DUI during I-229 checkpoint in Sioux Falls

(KFYR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 52 arrests were made during a South Dakota Highway Patrol checkpoint on I-229 in Sioux Falls Friday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted a checkpoint on I-229 near the Cliff Avenue exit from 11 pm Friday through 2 am Saturday. The Highway Patrol says a total of 1,500 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

22 drivers were arrested for DUI and an additional 17 were arrested for illegal drugs.

30 drivers were tested for driving under the influence.

