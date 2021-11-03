Avera Medical Minute
3 arrested in drug bust at Flandreau casino

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities seized more than two ounces of meth and cash in a drug bust at a Flandreau casino Monday.

Authorities say the investigation began after a Moody County Sheriff’s deputy arrested 43-year-old Roberta Torres, of Sioux Falls, for possessing approximately 45 grams of meth at the Royal River Casino and Hotel.

Later Monday, 44-year-old Shawn Tufte, of Sioux Falls, was arrested by Flandreau Police at the casino for distributing meth. Inside Tutte’s hotel room, authorities found 32-year-old Leta Morrison, of Rapid City, and a 4-month-old baby. Authorities also found more meth, cash, and paraphernalia inside the hotel room.

Morrison was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, and child neglect.

In total, authorities seized 2.7 ounces of meth and approximately $5,000 cash.

The 4-month-old was placed under the protective care of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Office of Social Services.

