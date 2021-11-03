4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday as active cases increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 520 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 156,123. 148,208 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased from Tuesday to 5,662.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased to 187. Overall, 7,909 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 452,739 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 418,364 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 65,932 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,253.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.