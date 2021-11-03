Augie rallies past SMSU in NSIC volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana volleyball team took down No. 14 nationally-ranked Southwest Minnesota State, 3-1 (25-12, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19) inside the Elmen Center on Tuesday Night. Augustana improves to 15-9 on the season (10-6 NSIC) while SMSU falls to 18-6 (10-6).

“I’m really proud of the way the team showed grit tonight and took care of the match,” head coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “We really needed that one and with every win we get we continue to gain confidence. We love our team and are capable of beating anyone in our league!”

Despite falling in the first set 25-12, the Vikings would go on to win the next three sets to defeat its second ranked opponent this season.

The two teams would battle through the middle portion of the second set, however, the Vikings would sustain the lead after a kill from senior Payton Rosendahl made it 12-11 Augustana.

Back-to-back kills from junior Maddy Guetter and an attack error from the Mustangs gave Augustana a seven-point cushion at 22-15.

Augustana’s three-point spurt, coming off two kills from freshman Jolie Stecher and a service ace by Guetter, granted the Vikings set two, 25-17.

SMSU started the third set with a four-point advantage at the 8-4 mark. Two points later, the Vikings would go on the longest run of the match.

Augustana put together an eight-point run highlighted by four kills from Guetter and a service ace by senior Grace Haberland to flip the score to 13-9 in favor of the Vikings.

Two points from Stecher, first a kill, then a service ace would give Augustana a four-point cushion at 19-15.

Guetter’s sixth kill of the set would grant Augustana the third set, 25-21.

The Mustangs would attempt to force a fifth set inside the Elmen Center, being within one point at 9-8 but Augustana would use a five-point run to decrease the Mustang’s chances.

Two kills from Guetter and additional kills from Stecher and senior Avery Thorson would make it 14-8 in favor of Augustana

Offense from Stecher and sophomore Callie Hohenhaus would increase the Vikings lead with a kill by Hohenhaus bringing the Vikings two points from claiming the match at 23-17.

Guetter would accumulate the final two kills for the Vikings to upend the Mustangs 25-19 to win the match, 3-1.

The Vikings were led by Guetter with 20 kills, holding a hitting percentage of .450 and 13 digs. Thorson led the way with 49 assists.

For the fourth-straight match, three Vikings had 10 or more kills with Guetter’s 20 leading the way. Senior Payton Rosendahl accounted for 11 while junior Kate Reimann had 10.

The Mustangs were led by Angela Young with 20 kills, both Meg Schmidt and Sophie Johnson had 18 assists and Payton Hjerleid accumulated 18 digs.

Up Next

The Vikings are not done with matches this week as they travel to Minnesota Crookston on Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday. Friday’s match is slated for a 5 p.m. start and Saturday’s tilt will be played at 1 p.m.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.