Cool, Clouds around Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We may see a little patchy fog around parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see some stubborn cloud cover in southeastern parts of the region through the rest of today. There will be plenty of sunshine in northern and central parts of the region. Highs will range from the low to mid 40s in the southeast, to near 50 out in central South Dakota.

Warmer temperatures will surge into the region heading into the end of this week and into the weekend. The sun will come out tomorrow with highs jumping back into the 50s around the region. By Friday, it looks like we’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of us should be in the low to mid 60s over the weekend with lots of sunshine! Don’t forget to turn those clocks back and hour and get an extra hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend!

Early next week, it looks like we’ll start off mild with highs in the 50s to near 60. But by the middle to end of next week, we’ll be looking at some changes to the forecast. Highs will very quickly drop through the 50s into the 40s for most. It also looks like we will bring in slight chances of precipitation as we head through the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.