Federal Report shows inadequate investigation harming search for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A report released by the Government Accountability Office is putting a spotlight on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and the agencies tasked to find them.

The report from the GAO states that the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior have fallen behind in forming a joint commission to organize a better way to track reports and investigate missing or murdered Indigenous women.

A grassroots organization, the Red Ribbon Skirt Society is a group that comforts families, while helping to spread information about Native American Women missing from South Dakota. The founder, Lily Mendoza reviewed the GAO report. She says it all looks very familiar.

“We’re looking at five, six years later and it’s kind of the same stuff. Right? And, you know, that’s the good thing about the work that we do is it’s like we don’t have to wait for anybody. Okay? We just do it,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says they have a good relationship with law enforcement, and just met about how to keep track and update reports.

“And so what we want to be able to do is figure out if they’re missing hasn’t been found,” said Mendoza.

Gretta Goodwin, the GAO Director of Homeland Security and Justice team, indicates one of the main factors that became apparent in their research for the report, a lack of consistency with obtaining information of those missing, or creating a database accessible to other law enforcement or agencies.

“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a number of reasons. A main one being the fact that the databases that collect any information on Missing Persons doesn’t really capture the information that you would need,” said Goodwin.

Anna Maria Ortiz, GOA Director of the Natural Resources and Justice team on Tribal and Native American Issues, says lack of trust and understanding also comes into play.

“There’s a legacy of historical prejudice and racism, and many tribal officials and stakeholders we spoke with, talked about how it felt futile to report cases,” said Ortiz.

Mendoza urges others to work with law enforcement.

“We have to work with them because, in the end, they are going to be the ones that legally can knock on the doors. They can legally if they have a suspect, arrest them,” said Mendoza.

A ray of hope is a pilot project underway as a joint venture between law enforcement. the Tribal Commission Response Plan is underway in ten U.S. Tribes, but not in South Dakota.

“They will work together with federal, state, and local law enforcement and how the tribe will be involved. They are culturally responsive plans. They are adapted to the needs of each tribal community,” said Ortiz.

The hope is for the plan to expand, to hopefully include South Dakota.

As the State plans to hire a liaison for the Tribes and State Attorney General’s Office in 2022, Mendoza continues to focus on her work right now.

“The Red Ribbon Skirt Society is here to help you take a look at how you can best help your community in the area of MMIW because it’s happening. I mean, it is happening,” said Mendoza.

We talked to Representative Tamara St. John of District 1 in Sisseton. She says the biggest problem she sees is the lack of connection on all levels. “We need firm structure to encompass all entities across the State, including the Tribes,” said St. John.

