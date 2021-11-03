Grow sideburns for charity, NovemBurn to benefit Operation Hope Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard of “No Shave November.” It’s a campaign to raise cancer awareness. Now, the city of Sioux Falls is putting its own twist on the trend, with an event they’re calling “NovemBurn for Hope.”

The Link is Sioux Falls’ new triage center and money raised through NovemBurn will go toward helping the folks this facility serves.

The campaign follows the lead of Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and encourages people to sport sideburns in the month of November.

“It’s the opinion of, especially myself, a long-time supporter of sideburns, that this piece of facial hair has been under-recognized, so it’s just a fun way to use it,” Thum said. “And, I think a lot of people will be surprised with how good they look in sideburns, I think we’re going to start a new trend here.”

The goal, raise money and awareness for the “Operation Hope Fund.” Which was just established for those needing financial assistance to tackle mental health and/or addiction issues.

“I think mental health has really become more of a topic for a lot of folks, and that’s what we’re hoping for with this,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Marshall Selberg, who helped organize the event, said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is already on board.

“We’re going to grow out our chops, we’re going to give some money to this cause, and we invite the community to do the same to help lift up Operation Hope and what we’re doing at the Link,” TenHaken said.

The city council had already designated $500,000 to the fund. Any extra raised through this event will be added to that. And, it will all be funneled through the Link.

“There’s money there, we want people to go use it,” Selberg said.

Bill Earley, Executive Director of the Link, says this fund will help support many people in the community.

“Most of us, if it’s not us, it’s somebody that we know and somebody that we love, and we want to get them the care that they need and they deserve, and the Operation Hope Fund helps along that way,” Earley said.

Coined “NovemBurn for Hope,” this event is centered around educating the public about what services are available to the community.

“Whether it’s a crisis or behavioral health, whether it’s for withdrawal management or sobering, we’re here 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Earley said.

Mayor TenHaken says he’s excited to participate in this event with other city leaders, as well as the community. Adding, the Link is truly a worthy cause.

“I can honestly say, lives are being extended, lives are being saved through that facility,” TenHaken said. “The stories and the data that we’re seeing, it’s working as we thought it would.”

Organizers are asking that participants donate $25 to the cause if they choose to rock some sideburns.

So, let’s have a little fun by growing some facial hair and raising funds in the month of November.

If you’d like to join the “NovemBurn” cause, you can send your donation through Venmo to @BurnsForHope.

You can also donate through the Sioux Falls Community Foundation. To do so, click here.

For more information about services offered at the Link, click here.

