Iowa surpasses 7,000 deaths from COVID-19

Iowa COVID-19
Iowa COVID-19(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - State public health data shows Iowa has surpassed 7,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 104 additional deaths occurring between Aug. 8 and Oct. 30. That brings the state death total to 7,069 since early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Iowa ranks 26th in the nation in the number of deaths per 100,000 people since January 2020 and 13th nationally in number of deaths per 100,000 in the past seven days.

Data this week suggests an uptick in virus spread in Iowa as the seven-day moving average of daily cases increased to more than 1,000 a day again after dropping below 1,000 for the past two weeks. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

