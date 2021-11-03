National Music Museum continuing to expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Plans to grow and improve the National Music Museum have been around for many years.

“The museum was founded in 1973 and I found a cocktail napkin from a board meeting in 1978 where there was a sketch of how the museum could grow, so it didn’t take them very long to realize they wanted to continue to grow,” said National Music Museum Interim Director Michael Suing.

Renovation and expansion of the museum began in early 2019 with the new Lillibridge wing opening in September.

Museum staff has been excited to have people back in the building over the last month.

“To be able to welcome people into the space and see guests’ enthusiasm and support for what we’re doing, we missed them as much as they missed us,” said Suing.

New features of the museum’s expansion include a new performance hall and a rotating exhibition gallery.

While many people are excited about the museum’s new features more upgrades are on the way.

“We continue fundraising to be open and improve the visitor experience so that we can have all of the facility open in addition to having a special exhibition and special hours to see that we also have special programming,” said Suing

Many planned permanent exhibitions are yet to be installed but designs have already been drawn up to continue to expand the museum.

