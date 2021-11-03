Avera Medical Minute
Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Tuesday asking for prayers.

“Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!” she said.

The Gap Band was formed in the late 1960s by brothers Charlie, Robert and Ronnie Wilson, the sons of a Pentecostal minister, the band’s website said.

The band was known for hits in the late 70s and early 80s such as “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding” and “Party Train.”

The Gap Band was named after the Black business hub in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma - Greenwood, Archer and Pine streets, which they shortened to “Gap.”

Further details of Ronnie Wilson’s death were not disclosed.

