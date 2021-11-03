Avera Medical Minute
Sanford, Avera Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11

CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11
CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11(NBC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The two largest health providers in eastern South Dakota are ready to offer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.

Sanford Health announced Wednesday that it will begin scheduling and administering vaccinations beginning Thursday.

“This is a significant milestone in protecting our young patients and putting an end to this pandemic,” said Joseph Segeleon, M.D., vice president, medical officer of Sanford Children’s in Sioux Falls. “The vaccine appears to be safe and effective. As a children’s physician, I am grateful that we are now able to offer this vaccine for children.”

Avera Health says the vaccine is now available and to call your clinic.

“This approval is an important step in protecting our entire population from COVID-19,” said Dr. David Basel, Vice President for Avera Medical Group.

MORE: Hy-Vee pharmacies have limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for kids

The announcements follow the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

The Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart. The Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech is a smaller dosage than the Pfizer-BioNTech authorized for individuals ages 12 and older, so it’s important that individuals select the vaccine option appropriate for their age when scheduling for an appointment online. Minors must have parental or guardian consent to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany minors to both their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

At this time, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines are NOT authorized for minors.

